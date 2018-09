Global government services business KBRwyle has secured a position on the US Department of Defense’s (DoD) $28bn Information Analysis Center Multiple Award Contract (IAC MAC).

The contract has been awarded by the US Air Force Installation Contracting Agency (AFICA) for the unrestricted / full and open competition pool (pool 1) on the nine-year indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract.

Selected as one of the 15 prime contractors, KBRwyle will be responsible for providing research, development, test, and evaluation (RDT&E) expertise to meet urgent defence requirements of the country.



“Under the deal, the company will have the opportunity to compete for different task orders focused on a wide range of technical areas.”

KBR president and chief executive officer Stuart Bradie said: “This contract is a strategic win for both KBRwyle and our customers.

“For over 13 years, we have used IAC contracts to quickly deploy solutions to government customers that optimise their systems’ performance and ensure mission success.

“IAC MAC will allow us to continue this important work and bring rapidly deployable solutions to new federal government customers.”

The orders will support deliveries that include weapons systems, military sensing, sustainment and systems engineering, and critical infrastructure protection, as well as command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (C4ISR).

US-based engineering services company Engility is one of the contractors that secured a prime position on the IAC MAC project.

Engility will bid on more than $15m worth of task orders in 23 technical focus areas.