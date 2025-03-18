The company intends to ensure regular equipment maintenance and repairs at the site. Credit: T. Schneider/Shutterstock.

KBR has secured a $176m Advanced Space Technology Research and Optimization contract from the Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to support operations at the Air Force Maui Optical and Supercomputing Site (AMOS) in Hawaii.

This contract is expected to enhance the US Air Force’s space research and development capabilities.

The AMOS Site comprises two facilities: the Maui Space Surveillance System and the Maui High Performance Computing Center.

AMOS supports national security by monitoring man-made space objects and developing enhanced capabilities to address the growing challenges in space.

The cost plus fixed-fee, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity contract will span seven years.

KBR president and CEO Stuart Bradie said: “We are excited for the opportunity to support AFRL and provide the improvements required to modernise assets aimed at increasing operational and sustainable capabilities.

“It also presents an incredible opportunity for KBR to collaborate closely with the government and partners, pushing the boundaries of optical imaging and space domain awareness capabilities.”

KBR’s role will encompass operating and maintaining advanced experimental equipment, data processing and analysis, system maintenance and upgrades, and managing mission system modernisation efforts.

It will focus on improving models and simulations through work with electro-optics, data processing, analysis, and archiving.

The company will also undertake regular equipment maintenance and repairs.

KBR will maintain records of all system documentation throughout the contract’s duration, enhancing quality configuration management.

In 2022, KBR was awarded a five-year task order worth an estimated $44m to protect the US Air Force’s systems and software against various security threats.