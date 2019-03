Kaman Aerosystems’ division Kaman Composites Wichita (KCW) has received a contract to deliver maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO) work for the US Air Force KC-10 Tanker Extender air-to-air refuelling tanker aircraft.

Work includes the supply of complex composite components and assemblies for the KC-10 Tanker refuelling boom.

KCW supplies complex composite structures, components, and assemblies for the commercial and defence aerospace industry.



The company owns a Part 145 FAA Repair Station License for commercial and defence composites component manufacturing and assemblies.

Kaman Composites US vice-president and general manager Mark Withrow said: “The programme’s additional work scope further expands our growth in MRO composite repair services under our Part 145 FAA Repair Station.

“This opportunity demonstrated our ability to fast track the repair and delivery process while working with our customers to ensure commitments were seamlessly achieved. Our company and employees are committed to providing exceptional support for Tier 1 suppliers and the US Military.”

Derived from the McDonnell Douglas DC-10-30CF airliner, the KC-10 is manufactured by Boeing Integrated and Defence Systems.

The aircraft comprises three main fuel tanks, as well as three additional fuel tanks under the cargo floor for refuelling operations.

In addition to refuelling, the KC-10 also performs cargo transport. Approximately 59 KC-10 aircraft are in service around the world.

Other key contractors supporting the USAF’s KC-10 fleet include Northrop Grumman and L3 Communications Vertex Aerospace, which deliver logistics support.

Rockwell Collins also worked on the tanker under a contract with the USAF to perform cockpit upgrade with its Flight2 integrated avionics system.