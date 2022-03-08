Kaman wins HH-60W CRH Cockpit follow-on contract

The HH-60W will replace the ageing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters. In picture, a US Air Force HH-60G Pave Hawk. Credit: Tim Felce (Airwolfhound)/ commons.wikimedia.org.

Kaman Aerospace Group has secured a follow-on contract for the HH-60W Combat Rescue Helicopter (CRH) cockpit.

The contract was awarded by Sikorsky, a Lockheed Martin company, as part of a key US Air Force (USAF) programme.

As agreed, the Kaman Aerospace Jacksonville Division in Florida will support the contract works using the existing workforce of engineers, technicians, assemblers and support staff.

The latest contract will support HH-60W cockpit deliveries from 2022 through 2025.

Related

The HH-60W helicopter is designed to support a full range of combat rescue and other special missions of the USAF. Building on the UH-60M Black Hawk, the helicopter is capable of meeting long-range and high threat requirements.

According to Lockheed Martin, the HH-60W will replace the ageing HH-60G Pave Hawk helicopters.

Kaman Aerospace Jacksonville vice-president/general manager William Zmyndak said: “Kaman is excited to continue to support this vital US Air Force (USAF) programme. Kaman is committed to delivering a quality product to the CRH programme and appreciates the opportunity to sustain a strong supplier relationship with Sikorsky.”

Kaman Aerospace Jacksonville specialises in manufacturing complex aircraft structures and sub-assemblies. It also supplies sheet metal details, extruded parts and machined components for defence and commercial aerospace requirements.

Kaman Aerospace Group is a subsidiary of Kaman Corporation.

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here

Founded in 1945, the company is active in the aerospace and defence, industrial, and medical markets.

Its product portfolio includes aircraft bearings and components; super precision, miniature ball bearings; and complex metallic and composite aerostructures for fixed and rotary wing aircraft.