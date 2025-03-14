The KT-1B is the Indonesian export variant of the KT-1 basic trainer. Credit: Korea Aerospace Industries, Ltd.

Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) has secured a $64m contract for an airframe life extension project for the Indonesian Air Force fleet of KT-1B basic trainers.

The initiative aims to reinforce the aircraft’s fuselage and wings, extending the airframe’s operational lifespan by approximately 150%.

The scope of the airframe life extension project involves disassembling and inspecting the Indonesian-operated aircraft to accurately diagnose their remaining lifespan.

This process ensures that the aircraft can continue to serve effectively while also reducing operational costs for Indonesia.

Since the first export of the KT-1B in 2003, Indonesia has received a total of 20 aircraft.

The KT-1B, which is the Indonesian export version of the KT-1 basic trainer, is used for basic pilot training as well as by the ‘Jupiter’ aerobatic team for performances at various air shows.

To date, 84 KT-1s have been exported to countries including Turkey, Peru, Senegal, and Indonesia.

The project will be executed locally in Indonesia, with KAI dispatching experts to work alongside the Indonesian Air Force and local aviation companies.

This collaboration is set to expand with companies such as PTDI, enhancing Indonesia’s role as a support base for regional aircraft maintenance and follow-up services.

KAI president Kang Gu-young said: “We have succeeded in commercialising follow-up support and performance improvement beyond the delivery of aircraft.

“In the future, we expect to expand the market through various platforms operated by domestic and foreign customers, such as not only the KT-1 but also the T-50 series and Surion.”

Last month, KAI signed a memorandum of understanding with PT PDS of Indonesia for the training and supply of aviation experts to its partners and exploring collaborations with various industries in Indonesia.

The company has exported 224 domestically produced aircraft globally and is actively seeking further opportunities to expand its international market presence.