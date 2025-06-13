An AGM-179 joint air-to-ground munition (JAGM) being loaded onto a launcher. Credit: U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Christopher Lape.

The US State Department has approved a potential $215m foreign military sale of joint air-to-ground missiles (JAGM) and associated equipment to the Netherlands.

The Dutch Government has expressed its intent to procure 296 AGM-179A JAGMs several non-major defence equipment (MDE) items.

Additionally, the package includes such as AGM-179 JAGM captive air training missiles, training for missile handling, spare parts, repair services, storage solutions, and other support elements related to the programme and logistics.

The Netherlands will also receive technical support from Tactical Aviation Ground Munition Program (TAGM) office technical assistance and Security Assistance Management Directorate (SAMD).

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) has notified Congress of the deal.

The agency said: “This proposed sale will support the foreign policy and national security objectives of the United States by improving the security of a Nato ally that is a force for political stability and economic progress in Europe.”

The Netherlands is set to upgrade its military forces and bolster its defensive capabilities in response to potential regional threats.

The aim is to align with the country’s strategic objectives of enhancing military capacity while improving compatibility with the United States and allied forces.

The capability will be integrated into the Royal Netherlands Air Force’s fleet of AH-64 Apache attack helicopters. The Dutch military is expected to seamlessly incorporate this new equipment into its existing infrastructure.

Lockheed Martin is named as the main contractor for this sale.

The proposed defence sale will necessitate periodic visits to the Netherlands by US personnel for oversight and assistance.

Specifically, around three government officials and three contractor staff members will be required to travel for programme management evaluations. These visits are anticipated to take place roughly twice annually, aligning with the schedule for deploying the equipment and conducting training sessions.

The DSCA noted that this proposed sale is not anticipated to disrupt the regional military balance.

In April 2025, Lockheed Martin’s Skunk Works collaborated with the Royal Netherlands Air Force and the US Air Forces in Europe – Air Forces Africa to demonstrate the F-35 joint strike fighter’s capability to connect with allied nations’ command and control infrastructures.

