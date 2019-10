Jacobs has secured a contract to help efforts to rebuild the US Air Force’s (USAF) Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB) into a visionary Installation of the Future (IotF).

Under the contract, Jacobs will serve as a sub-consultant to KBR and support the redevelopment of Tyndall AFB.

The company is required to develop the programme requirements and standards for the transformation.

Tyndall AFB was damaged in October last year when Category 5 Hurricane Michael hit the Florida Panhandle region.

According to USAF estimates, the project to rebuild the facilities will cost as much as $4.25bn.



The Tyndall AFB reconstruction project aims to restore the full operational capability of the base.

The airforce intends to rebuild the installation as the prototype for future IotFs.

Jacobs Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities US Federal Solutions senior vice-president Pankaj Duggal said: “We view the post-disaster environment not only as a catalyst to restoring operational capability for the base and its missions, but also to help create a prototypical and definitional future installation with a focus on resiliency and sustainability.

“The key definitional solutions include robust cybersecurity, SMART ownership systems, high-performance buildings, resilient and redundant energy systems, high wind load structural solutions and resilient utility systems.”

The company completed 42 programme requirements packages.

Jacobs will update the facility standards to meet the requirements of IotF and develop a master programme schedule.

The contract also includes analysis carried out on delivery methods.

In addition, the company will support the Project Management Office by preparing reoccurring risk and opportunity planning.

The USAF conducted a workshop in June to find innovative solutions to help rebuild Tyndall AFB as a ‘base of the future’.

In April, the service announced that it would be forced to halt all new rebuilding efforts due to lack of Congressional funding.