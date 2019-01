The Israel Defense Ministry’s Missile Defense Organization and the US Missile Defense Agency have tested the advanced Arrow 3 missile defence system from the Palmachim air base in central Israel.

The test was carried out with assistance from the Israeli Air Force and Arrow 3 manufacturer Israeli Aerospace Industries.

The Arrow 3 missile defence system is designed to intercept and shoot down long-range ballistic missiles while the incoming projectile is still outside the Earth’s atmosphere.



As part of the test, a dummy missile was launched off the coast of Israel and was detected by the radars of the Arrow weapon system.

The radars transferred the data to the Battle Management Control (BMC) for the preparation of a defence plan.

“This successful test provides confidence in Israel’s capability to protect itself from existing threats in the region.”

The target was then hit by the Arrow-3 interceptor, completing the mission.

MDA director lieutenant general Samuel Greaves said: “This successful test provides confidence in Israel’s capability to protect itself from existing threats in the region.

“My congratulations to the Israel Missile Defense Organization, the Israeli Air Force, our MDA team, and our industry partners. We are committed to assisting the Government of Israel in upgrading its national missile defence capability against emerging threats.”

The Arrow 3 air defence system was developed as a joint project with the US. It was last tested in July as part of a broad missile defence exercise.

The weapon system is part of Israel’s multi-layered defence array, which is based on four layers namely Iron Dome Defense System, David’s Sling Weapon System, Arrow-2 and the Arrow-3.