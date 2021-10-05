Israel to deliver four Rafael-produced air defence systems to Czech MoD

The air defence system is produced by Rafael. Credit: ©IMOD Spokesperson’s Office.

The Israeli Defense Ministry (IMoD) has signed an agreement to sell air defence systems produced by Rafael to the Czech Republic Ministry of Defense (MoD).

Worth approximately $520m (ILS2bn), the deal was signed under the guidance of SIBAT, the International Defense Cooperation Directorate of the IMoD.

Under the government-to-government agreement, the Czech Republic will receive four Rafael SPYDER batteries, which include IAI-produced multi-mission radars.

The agreement was signed by IMoD Director-General major general Amir Eshel and Czech Republic Armaments and Acquisition Deputy Minister Lubor Koudelka.

Eshel said: “The agreement that we signed today is yet another milestone in the strategic cooperation between our two countries and also reflects the visions of both Ministers Gantz and Metnar to further develop cooperation between Israeli and Czech industries.



“This is the first time that Israel will deliver a full air defence system to a Nato country, and we are proud and thrilled that the Czech Republic is the one.”

The deal also includes the Czech defence industries’ involvement.

SPYDER is an air defence system that is based on Rafael’s Python and Derby air-to-air missiles.

It is designed to intercept a wide range of airborne threats, including aircraft, helicopters and uncrewed aerial vehicles.

Rafael CEO major general Yoav Har-Even said: “Rafael is proud to complete its first air defence agreement with a Nato country, following a long and thorough process.

“The agreement also includes a maintenance contract for the next two decades as well as local production, two trends that Rafael has been increasing in recent years.”