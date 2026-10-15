Israeli is buying 12 advanced Apache attack helicopters from the US. Credit: Boeing Israel.

Israel Ministry of Defence (IMOD) has signed an agreement with the US Department of War (DoW) for the procurement of 12 Boeing-built Apache helicopters for the Israel Defence Forces (IDF).

According to a statement from IMOD spokesperson, the helicopters will be the AH-64E “Echo” variant, the newest model in the Apache family.

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Deliveries under the agreement are scheduled to begin in the early 2030s.

Financial details of the agreement have not been disclosed by the spokesperson, but The Jerusalem Post confirmed on 14 October that the Israeli government was preparing about NIS1bn for the Apache purchase as part of a wider NIS3.5bn package for urgent defence procurement.

According to the newspaper, almost NIS1bn would be redirected from funds allocated to a five-year plan for developing Israel’s Arab sector, while a further NIS68m would come from the 2026 state budget.

The IMOD spokesperson said the agreement had been structured to meet the country’s requirements, with its US mission and Budget Department responsible for developing the procurement framework.

Israel Defence Minister Israel Katz stated that the purchase is a “critical step” in developing the IDF’s forces and said it would contribute to the country’s security over the coming years.

Israel Katz said: “The Israeli defence establishment invested considerable effort and acted with determination to overcome the challenges and complete this agreement, out of a deep understanding of its importance in ensuring the IDF’s strength and readiness for future challenges.”

The agreement follows US State Department approval earlier this year for a potential $3.8bn Foreign Military Sale of AH-64E Apache helicopters and associated equipment to Israel.

Currently, Israel reportedly operates a fleet 48 Apache helicopters.