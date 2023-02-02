USAF’s F-35A and multi-utilisation secure tactical and network ground station (MUSTANGS), a part of CSFD programme, on the flight line at Nellis AFB. Credit: U.S. Air Force Photo by Airman 1st Class Trevor Bell.

Intelligent Waves (IW) has been awarded a follow-on contract to deliver support services for the US Air Force’s (USAF) Crowd Source Flight Data (CSFD) programme.

The indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) contract is valued at approximately $99m.

As part of this contract, the Virginia-based company will provide crowdsourced flight data support services at the Nellis Air Force Base (AFB), Nevada, US, to further expedite the process of speed, security and mission data collection.

Apart from Nellis AFB, IW said that this work will also be performed at other potential locations across the USAF, including Patuxent River, Maryland; Wright Patterson AFB, Ohio; Norfolk, Virginia; Yuma, Arizona; and Hill AFB, Utah.

According to a US Department of Defense (DoD) announcement, the latest sole-source award will directly support the 59th Test and Evaluation Squadron (TES) by providing the required services.

It includes flight test mission instrumentation modifications, enhancements and operations for the 53rd Wing, as well as other USAF operational flight-testing locations.

Nellis AFB-based 99th Contracting Squadron is the contracting activity.

Intelligent Waves CEO Tony Crescenzo said: “IW is honoured to continue its collaborative partnership with the 59th TES.

“At Crowd Source, we support innovative solutions that increase speed, security and availability of mission data from aircraft, ultimately improving our nation’s security. Notably, the next generation of technology is helping government boost cost savings while maximising mission impact.”

A hardware and software integrator, IW provides capabilities and configurations to download, process, and offload crucial data from Quick Reaction Instrumentation Package-equipped aircraft.

Work under this follow-on award is expected to complete by January 2025.

The initial contract to deliver support services for the USAF’s CSFD programme was awarded to IW in October 2019.