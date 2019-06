Integra Technologies has received a contract from the US Air Force (USAF) to accelerate technology and manufacturing readiness of its thermally enhanced gallium nitride / silicon carbide (GaN/SiC) technology.

The two-year contract will offer the company an opportunity to commercialise its GaN/SiC technology, Integra noted.

The technology can be used for high-efficiency, solid-state radio frequency (RF) power applications.

Integra’s GaN/SiC technology will be suitable for high-power radar systems that require improved performance, increased range and reduced operating costs.



Integra Technologies president and CEO Suja Ramnath said: “We are excited to work with the airforce. Through this effort, we have the opportunity to commercialise our leap-ahead GaN/SiC technology to meet the high-efficiency performance and production readiness requirements of the US Department of Defense.”



The technology is designed to deliver advanced power and efficiency while operating at lower temperatures.

In order to optimise the GaN epitaxial wafer, device design and package design, Integra is leveraging its domestic research and development (R&D) and manufacturing platform.

The contract will also make preparations for the qualification of the thermally enhanced GaN/SiC for production.

Integra supplies RF and Microwave power semiconductor and pallet solutions for mission-critical applications.

The company is a supplier and partner to radar system original equipment manufacturers across North America, Europe and Asia. It serves weather radar, air traffic control, avionics and electronic warfare markets.

In November, the USAF awarded a contract to Qorvo to develop and implement a physics-based, unified GaN modelling framework to advance the design of GaN devices.

The contract seeks to reduce modelling and simulation costs in next-generation defence and commercial systems.

The service also signed a cooperative agreement with BAE Systems in September for GaN-based semiconductor technology development.