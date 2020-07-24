Indra to reinforce safety and control at South Korea’s air bases

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

Indra has secured a project from the Ministry of Defence of South Korea to reinforce safety and control of air operations at the Republic of South Korea Air Force’s (ROKAF) main bases.

Awarded through an international tender in competition, the project will see Indra supply and implement air traffic surveillance and management systems in the airforce bases.

The systems are scheduled to be delivered over the next four years.

Once delivered, they will help manage aircraft movements and improve the efficiency of the airforce’s operations.

Under the contract, Indra will deliver S-band primary radars, equipped with multiple modes of operation.



Based on frequency agility techniques, the radars incorporate electronic counter-countermeasures (ECCM).

Working in combination with secondary radars, the systems have the capacity of friend-or-foe identification.

Data collected by the equipment will be displayed on air traffic management systems, which will be installed by the company in tower centres at each base.

The military controllers will gain precision in identifying and knowing the position of each aircraft supporting the pilots while completing landing and take-off manoeuvres.

Work will be executed by Indra and Korean companies with an aim to generate additional job opportunities for the local industry.

The contract will strengthen Indra’s position in the Asian market following the modernisation of the systems.

In December last year, Indra supported Nato’s E-3A Airborne Warning & Control System (AWACS) aircraft fleet upgrade programme.

The company worked with Boeing and other firms on the AWACS Final Lifetime Extension Programme (FLEP) to extend the service life of the early warning, surveillance, command and control aircraft.