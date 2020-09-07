India’s DRDO tests hypersonic technology demonstrator vehicle

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) of India has announced that it tested Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV).

This is said to be an important step towards Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative for self-reliance.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO for the milestone completion.

He tweeted: “The @DRDO_India has today successfully flight tested the Hypersonic Technology Demontrator Vehicle using the indigenously developed scramjet propulsion system. With this success, all critical technologies are now established to progress to the next phase.”

According to the DRDO, the HSTDV can fly at Mach 6 speed. It is designed to be able to move up to 32.5km altitude in 20 seconds.



DRDO also tweeted: “In a historic mission today, India successfully flight-tested Hypersonic Technology Demonstrator Vehicle (HSTDV), a giant leap in indigenous defence technologies and significant milestone towards a #sashaktbharat and #atmanirbharbharat.

“DRDO with this mission, has demonstrated capabilities for highly complex technology that will serve as the building block for NextGen Hypersonic vehicles in partnership with industry.”

PTI reported a government official as saying that the dual-use technology can be used in a civilian setting along with its use in long-range cruise missiles in the future.

Additionally, satellites can be launched at low cost using the technology.

In May last year, DRDO performed the flight test of a locally developed high-speed expendable aerial target (HEAT), known as Abhyas.