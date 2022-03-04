Indian MoD grants AIP for indigenous development of nine defence projects

The industry will receive financial aid for model development of these projects under the Make-I category. Credit: Vishu on Unsplash.

The Indian Ministry of Defence’s (MoD) Collegiate Committee has granted Approval In-Principle (AIP) for the indigenous development of nine defence projects.

This implies that the Indian defence industry will be involved in the design and prototype development of the required military equipment or system or platform.

The projects intended for the Indian Air Force are communication equipment with Indian security protocols, airborne electro-optical pod featuring the ground-based system, airborne stand-off jammer, a full-motion simulator for Apache and Chinook Helicopters, and wearable robotic equipment for aircraft maintenance.

The remaining projects are for the Indian Army and include an Indian light tank, an integrated surveillance and targeting system for mechanised forces, and an autonomous combat vehicle.

This represents that the Indian industry will participate in the development of some major platforms for the first time since the launch of DAP-2020.

Four of the nine projects fall under the Make-I category of Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020.

Make-I category will receive 90% funding from the Indian Government for prototype development purposes.

Furthermore, five projects fall under the industry-funded Make-II category.

The government will not provide financial aid for prototype development purposes for the project under this category.

In a statement, the MoD said: “The indigenous development of these projects in the country will help harness the design capabilities of Indian defence Industry and position India as a design leader in these technologies.”