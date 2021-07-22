Indian Air Force confirms arrival of fresh batch of three Rafale jets

India expects to complete the induction of 36 Rafale aircraft into its airforce by 2022. Credit: Aksveer.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has confirmed the arrival of three more Rafale fighter jets in the country, which will further boost its strike capability.

The jets will join the IAF’s second Rafale squadron at Hasimara airbase in West Bengal.

The three fighter aircraft landed after completing a non-stop flight from France.

IAF said in a tweet: “Three Rafale aircraft arrived in India a short while ago, after a direct ferry from Istres Air Base, France.

“IAF deeply appreciates the support by UAE Air Force for in-flight refuelling during the non-stop ferry.”



With this, the current count of the total number of Rafale jets with the service has increased to 24, reported PTI.

In September 2016, India signed an approximately $8bn (Rs590bn) deal to procure 36 Rafale jets from French manufacturer Dassault Aviation.

Of the 36 jets, six will be trainers while the remaining 30 will be fighter jets.

In July last year, five IAF Rafale aircraft left Dassault Aviation Mérignac facility in France and were received by Ambala Air Force Station.

Rafale is a twin-jet combat aircraft that can carry out a wide range of short and long-range missions, including ground and sea attacks.

Recently, France’s national financial prosecutors’ office (PNF) ordered a judicial investigation to look into alleged ‘corruption’ and ‘favouritism’ in the Rafale fighter jet deal with India.

French investigative website Mediapart reported the probe was ordered after fresh reports on suspected wrongdoings and a complaint filed by Sherpa, a France-based financial crime specialist NGO.