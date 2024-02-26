General Manoj Pande explores indigenous innovations at Maharashtra MSME Defence Expo 2024 in Pune, Maharashtra, India, 26 February 2024. Credit: Indian Ministry of Defence.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) brought various domestic start-ups together for an ‘Industry Meet’ during the Maharashtra Micro, Small and Medium Enterprise (MSME) Defence Expo on 25 February 2024.

The DRDO spoke about existing Government initiatives and policies implemented to benefit emerging defence organisations in India as well as address concerns in industry.

Notably, during the meeting, the DRDO granted 23 Licensing Agreements for Transfer of Technology (LATOT) to 22 companies. The technologies varied across a range of defence sectors, including electronics, laser technology, armaments, life and materials science, combat vehicles, naval systems and aeronautics.

These include Manufacturing of Carbon/Carbon Aircraft brakes for the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft; 100-metre Infantry Foot Bridge Floating; 40-millimetre High Explosive Anti-Personnel (HEAP) Grenade for UBGL; Full Trailer of 70 tonne Tank Transporter for the main battle tank, Arjun Mark 1A; Expendable Mobile Shelter Solar Heated Shelter; NMR-Supercapacitor, Weaponisation of Hand-Held Thermal Imager with LRF (WHHTI); and a High Pressure Water Mist Fire Suppression System (HP WMFSS).

The products based on these DRDO technologies will further boost the defence manufacturing sector and self-reliance in defence.

Addressing industry partners, Dr Kamat noted DRDO’s commitment to provide the means to develop India’s defence industries for realisation of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ (Self-Reliant India), as envisioned by Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

Kamat elaborated that the recent success of DRDO products have not only made the country more self-reliant in military technology but also provided immense opportunities to the industries in defence manufacturing sector.

Many countries and their companies have set their eyes on India’s defence industry in the past year. The US established the INDUS-X initiative in which both nations are bridging their capabilities in a spirit of unprecedented technology-sharing and industrial as well as intellectual collaboration.

The Indian Ministry of Defence has also sought to increase the percentage of domestically produced systems across its Armed Forces. Last week, the Indian Air Force sourced another domestic supplier for its ‘Digital Fly by the Wire Control Computer’ for the next iteration of the Tejas Light Combat Aircraft, the Mark 1A variant.

In the spirit of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, Kamat emphasised that “the recent success of DRDO products have not only made the country more self-reliant in defence technology but also provided immense opportunities to the industries in defence manufacturing sector.”