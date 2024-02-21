Hindustan Aeronautics’ Tejas Mk1 ligth combat aircraft, performing aerobatic manoeuvre at Aero India event in 2015, a year before the aircraft entered service in the Indian Air Force. Credit: Shutterstock/Joe Ravi.

As part of the Indian Government’s campaign for a self-reliant defence industry, it has contracted a domestic supplier, the Aeronautical Development Establishment, to integrate a new ‘Digital Fly by Wire Flight Control Computer’ (DFWCC) to a prototype of the latest iteration of the Air Force’s Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA).

The prototype – the Mark (Mk) 1A version – is said to incorporate more than 40 improvements over the original Mk1 version, which entered service in 2016.

Designated ‘LSP7’, the newly integrated Mk1A prototype LCA successfully flew on 19 February, 2024. According to a Government statement, “all critical parameters and performance of the flight controls were found [to be] satisfactory.”

Wing Commander Siddarth Singh KMJ (Ret’d) of the National Flight Test Centre piloted the Mk1A maiden flight.

Tejas evolution and features

The Tejas LCA is a single-seat, single-engine, lightweight, high-agility supersonic fighter currently in active service in the Indian Air Force (IAF). As of December 2019, Tejas had flown 4,599 test flights up to speeds of Mach 1.4.

The aircraft’s design and development programme was led by the Aeronautical Development Agency (ADA) of the Indian Ministry of Defence, with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) as the prime industrial contractor.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

There is also a naval variant, which successfully completed a flight test aboard the Indian Navy’s aircraft carrier, INS Vikramaditya in 2020.

Tejas has a delta design with shoulder-mounted delta wings. It has a fin but no horizontal tail. Lightweight materials, including aluminium, lithium and titanium alloys, and carbon composites, have been used in the construction.

It has eight external hardpoints to carry stores: three under each wing, one on the centre fuselage, and one installed under the air intake on the port side.

The platform can deploy air-to-air, air-to-ground and anti-ship missiles, precision-guided munitions, rockets and bombs. Electronic warfare, targeting, surveillance, reconnaissance or training pods can be carried on the hardpoints.

In November 2016, the Defence Acquisition Council of India cleared the acquisition of 83 units of the next iteration, the Tejas Mk1A variant, bringing the total number of orders to 123.

In October last year, the Indian media reported that the first Mk-1A will be delivered to Air Force in February 2024, while the last of the 83 jets by 2028 (instead of 2029, the contracted delivery schedule).

The improved Mk1A version features advanced mission computer, high performance DFCC, Smart Multi-Function Displays, Advanced Electronically Scanned Array Radar, Advanced Self-protection Jammer, Electronic Warfare Suit, among other capabilities.

Photo of the underside of the original Tejas Mk1 in Dubai, 17 November 2023. Credit: Shutterstock/Falcons Spotters.

“A step toward Atmanirbharata”

Raksha Mantri Shri Rajnath Singh, India’s Defence Minister, complimented the joint teams from the IAF, ADA and industries involved in the development and successful flight test of this critical system for Tejas Mk1A.

“It as a major step towards Atmanirbharata [Self-Reliant India] with reduced count of special imports.”

In a press release covering the Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the original equipment manufacturer, HAL, at its facility in Bengaluru at the end of November 2023, the government stated that the indigenous content of the Mk1A is expected to surpass 70% in the next four years. As of 2022, 59.7% of the current Mk1 variant was indigenously produced.