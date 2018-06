India has delivered the second Dornier Do-228 aircraft to the Republic of Seychelles President Danny Faure ahead of schedule during a ceremony in New Delhi.

The twin-turboprop short take-off and landing (STOL) aircraft will help strengthen the maritime surveillance of the Seychelles Air Force.

Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) built the Do-228 aircraft at its Transport Aircraft Division in Kanpur, India. The aircraft will also provide strategic depth to policing the island nation’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ).



HAL chairman and managing director T Suvarna Raju says: “We have provided hands-on training to the pilots and technical staff from Seychelles.

“The jet can be deployed for multipurpose operations such as EEZ monitoring, maritime surveillance, pollution monitoring and control, search and rescue, and commuter services.”

“We are committed to extend full-fledged support to the teams involved with its maintenance and operations of the aircraft.”

Indian External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has also handed over airworthiness certificate of the aircraft to the Seychelles president.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the delivery of the second jet during his visit to Seychelles in March 2015.

On 16 March 2017, HAL and the Ministry of External Affairs of India (MEA) signed the contract for the supply of Do-228 to Seychelles.

The Government of Seychelles and HAL signed the delivery contract on 29 March 2017.

Dornier Do-228 is fitted with a 360° surveillance radar, forward-looking infra-red system, satellite communication, traffic collision and avoidance system, enhanced ground proximity warning system, and several other customer specified sensors.

The first Do-228 aircraft was delivered to the Seychelles Air Force on 31 January 2013.