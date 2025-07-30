Two consecutive flight trials of ‘Pralay’ missile was successfully carried out, 28 and 29 July 2025. Credit: Indian Ministry of Defence.

India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) conducted two consecutive flight tests, proving, it is said, all the objectives for the successful launch of the Pralay surface-to-surface missile.

The tests took place on Abdul Kalam Island, off the coast of the Eastern State of Odisha, over the last two days (28 and 29 July 2025).

Through this User Evaluation Trial, the DRDO said it validated the maximum and minimum range capability of the missile system, without offering any specific distance. The missiles precisely followed the intended trajectory and reached the target with point with pin-point accuracy.

It is said that the subsystems performed as expected; this was verified using test data captured by various tracking sensors throughout the Integrated Test Range, including instruments deployed on ships positioned near the designated impact point.

What type of missile is Pralay?

Pralay is an indigenously developed, solid propellant, quasi-ballistic missile developed by Research Centre Imarat in collaboration other DRDO labs. The missile is capable of carrying different warhead types against various targets.

It fills a critical gap in India’s missile arsenal between long-range strategic systems like the Agni series and short-range battlefield weapons such as Pinaka rockets.

GlobalData Strategic Intelligence US Tariffs are shifting - will you react or anticipate? Don’t let policy changes catch you off guard. Stay proactive with real-time data and expert analysis. By GlobalData Learn more about Strategic Intelligence

The system follows a low, manoeuvrable trajectory to evade interception by enemy anti-ballistic missile interceptors, making it ideal for striking high-value enemy targets such as air bases, logistics nodes, and missile batteries.

DRDO Chairman, Dr Samir V Kamat, praised the latest trial, stating that the successful completion of the phase one flight tests “paves the way for induction of the system” into the Armed Forces.

Competing in conventional missiles

It could be said that India underestimated its regional rival Pakistan in the standoff that took place in May.

Although the result of this brief exchange between the two nuclear powers is contested, China’s assistance to Pakistani forces – in provisions and intelligence – emboldened its response to Operation Sindoor, what India calls its counter-terrorism mission, more than was expected.

In this backdrop, India will continue to advance its defence capabilities going forward. Missiles are a critical asset in their arsenal.

According to the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, the expansion of armaments in a new technological era is “prompting nuclear powers like India to reinvest in analogous and hybrid strategies rather than just being reliant on nuclear deterrence. India’s Integrated Rocket Force (IRF) is a step in that direction.”

Pralay responds to Nasr

India first approved the acquisition of around 120 Pralay missiles in 2023 with plans to induct 250 more. The range is said to fall somewhere between 150 and 500 kilometres. This makes Pralay a non-strategic missile that does not violate strategic stability or risk asymmetric escalation.

“With a maximum range of 500km, Pralay is considered a counter to Pakistan’s Nasr (Hatf-9) missile,” observed GlobalData defence analyst, Harshavardhan Dabbiru. “However, unlike Nasr, which is nuclear-capable, Pralay is designed for high-precision conventional strikes.

“Once positioned along India’s western frontier, this missile extends India’s capacity for deep-strike capabilities by placing critical Pakistani military installations within its reach,” Dabbiru added.

On 29 July, the Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh noted ongoing efforts to advance the country’s missile capabilities during a session on halting Operation Sindoor:

Previously, “we were completely dependent on foreign countries for our defence equipment, but today India is rapidly becoming Aatmanirbhar [self-reliant] in defence.

“Our missiles such as Agni, Prithvi, BrahMos are ready to answer the enemy today, and all these are made in India”.

PL-15E missiles

In the conflict in May, the Pakistan Air Force deployed the export variant of China’s PL-15 air-to-air missiles fired from JF-17 and J-10C fighter jets.

The ostensible success of these missiles makes it likely that Pakistan will fast track the induction of the J-35 stealth fighter and the relevant PL series of beyond visual range missiles, as well as perhaps enhance its J-10 and PL-15 inventories, according to the Institute of Strategic Studies Islamabad.

In the wake of the exchange, earlier this month, the Pakistan Air Force showcased two JF-17 fighters and a model of the PL-15E missile at RAF Fairford during the Royal International Air Tattoo 2025.

Sign up for our daily news round-up! Give your business an edge with our leading industry insights. Sign up