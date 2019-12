The Indian Air Force (IAF) has test-fired a BrahMos supersonic cruise missile from the Su-30MKI fighter jet.

The IAF tested the air-launched version of the BrahMos missile, which hit an intended sea target off the coast of the Indian state of Odisha.

In a media statement, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) said: “The launch from the aircraft was smooth and the missile followed the desired trajectory and achieved a direct hit on the sea target, off Odisha coastline.”

The test was performed in the user configuration. This is the third live launch of the missile conducted by the IAF.

Previous launches include the firing of an air-launched Trisonic class surface attack missile on a sea target in November 2017 followed by another live launch against a ground-based target in the Car Nicobar Islands region in May.



The latest launch completes the integration of the air-launched missile on the IAF’s Su-30MKI fighter, the MoD said.

Technicians from the military branch performed software development and weapon integration work.

Meanwhile, state-owned firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) provided mechanical and electrical modifications on the Su-30MKI aircraft.

The Indian Air Force was assisted by the Indian Navy in the missile launch.

Designed and developed under a joint venture between India and Russia, BrahMos allows the IAF to strike sea or land-based targets from stand-off ranges. The weapon can hit the targets with high precision and operate in adverse conditions during the day and at night.

The MoD added: “The capability of the missile coupled with the high-performance of the Su-30MKI aircraft gives the IAF a strategic reach and allows it to dominate the battlefields over land and sea.”

The air version of the missile is a 2.5t supersonic air to surface cruise missile capable of hitting targets up to ranges of around 300km.

Earlier in the day, India fired another BrahMos missile from a land-based mobile launcher at the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.