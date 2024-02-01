India’s government has given the go-ahead for the purchase of 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft, signifying an advancement in unmanned surveillance capabilities. Source: General Atomics

The government of India has greenlighted the acquisition of 31 MQ-9B remotely piloted aircraft, marking a leap in unmanned surveillance capabilities.

The $4bn deal, approved by the US State Department, aims to fortify the US-Indian strategic relationship while enhancing India’s capabilities in the Indo-Pacific region.

The Defense Security Cooperation Agency’s notification to Congress sets the stage for India’s acquisition of military technology. The package includes MQ-9B Sky Guardian aircraft, Embedded Global Positioning and inertial Navigation Systems, Hellfire missiles, Laser Small Diameter Bombs, and an array of equipment.

Ushering in a new capability

This move aligns with India’s commitment to modernise its military and address current and future threats. The MQ-9B drones will play a role in unmanned surveillance and reconnaissance patrols, securing sea lanes of operation. The acquisition underlines India’s dedication to national security, political stability, and regional economic progress.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

India’s Navy already acquired two of the MQ-9B high altitude long endurance UAVs in 2020 from General Atomics, according to GlobalData’s “India Defense Market 2023-2028” report. Following the competition of this contract, India will have 33 MQ-9B UAVs in its Navy.

General Atomics Aeronautical Systems, based in Poway, CA, is set to be the principal contractor for this endeavour.

Beyond borders

The MQ-9B acquisition is a military endeavour and a diplomatic milestone. The sale supports US foreign policy objectives, fostering a closer US-Indian alliance. The transfer of technology and cooperation in defence highlights the shared commitment to regional stability and peace.

The deal opens avenues for collaboration in personnel training, technological integration, and logistical support.

Taiwan boosted its air force capabilities in May 2023, through a $217.6m contract with General Atomics Aeronautical System, securing four MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAVs equipped for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance missions. The sole-source acquisition is part of Taiwan’s modernisation programme amid escalating threats from China.