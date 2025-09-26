An Agni Prime ballistic missile. Credit: Ministry of Defence/Press Information Bureau/Government of India.

India successfully conducted a test launch of the Intermediate Range Agni‑Prime missile from a “rail‑based mobile launcher” on 24 September 2025.

The launch was carried out by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with the Strategic Forces Command (SFC).

The next generation missile was launched under what was described by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) as a “full operational scenario.”

According to the MoD, the Agni-Prime missile is designed to cover distances of up to 2,000km and incorporates various advanced features.

This launch marks the first use of a specially designed rail-based mobile launcher, which can operate across rail networks without preconditions.

The system allows for cross-country mobility and rapid launch capability with reduced visibility.

It is said to be self-sufficient and equipped with independent launch capabilities, including modern communication systems and protection mechanisms.

Ground stations tracked the Agni‑Prime missile’s trajectory, confirming that the launch met all mission objectives.

The success of this launch paves the way for future induction of rail-based systems into service, MoD said.

Senior scientists from DRDO and officers from the Strategic Forces Command were present to witness the event.

The road-mobile version of the Agni-P missile has already been inducted into service following a series of successful flight trials.

Indian Defence Minister Rajnath Singh extended congratulations to DRDO, SFC, and the Armed Forces for this achievement.

“Congratulations to @DRDO_India, Strategic Forces Command (SFC) and the Armed Forces on successful test of Intermediate Range Agni-Prime missile. This successful flight test has put India in the group of select nations having capabilities that have developed canisterised launch system from on the move rail network,” the Minister said in a post on X, formally Twitter.

This test follows two consecutive flight tests conducted by DRDO in July, which demonstrated all necessary objectives for the Pralay surface-to-surface missile.

