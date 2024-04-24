Image of ‘quantum entanglement’ between two qubits. This is a phenomenon behind quantum computing. Credit: Shutterstock/Jurik Peter.

Although the ongoing ‘tech war’ between the US and China is driving global investment in quantum tech, it seems at first glance that Europe has fallen well behind.

Curiously, however, recent GlobalData analysis suggests that Europe, particularly Denmark, is positioned to be the hub for the quantum revolution.

The quantum sector has been ever-present in the minds of defence strategists for the past several years. By applying the principles of quantum mechanics (the physics of sub-atomic particles) to technologies such as computers – otherwise referred to as ‘quantum computing’ – it will offer considerable improvements to how the industry operates, from weapons to sensors; but this goes for everything, not just defence.

Leading market analysts from GlobalData estimated the value of the global quantum computing market in 2022 at $1bn, with some anticipating growth of up to $125bn by 2030.

Steady investment in this sector is unveiling new design philosophies that could accelerate the timetable for eventual deployments. At the same time, the sector has by overhyped for years and this has led to a ‘quantum winter’, which means that an apparent lack of progress has led to a notable drop in faith and investment in quantum tech.

Is Europe really a slog in quantum tech?

Although the US announced the appropriation of $3bn for federal quantum projects in 2022, with an additional $1.2bn coming from the National Quantum Initiative, European defence companies are well aware of the potential of this emerging sector.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

According to GlobalData intelligence, seven European defence companies have mentioned quantum computing the most, compared to one US company, in their filings since April 2019. This is closely followed by one Indian defence firm’s two branches.

Quantum computing defence company filings, April 2019-March 2024. Credit: GlobalData intelligence.

Nato centres Denmark for cultivation

Moreover, in a GlobalData analyst briefing entitled “Nato’s investments in quantum technology and the path to a ‘quantum-ready Alliance” (2024), defence analyst Tristan Sauer observes the rise of Europe, particularly Denmark, as a centre for cultivating quantum tech ahead of fielding the fully functional tech in the years to come.

“A recent development which illustrates Nato’s commitment to its quantum technologies strategy was the creation of the Deep Tech Lab – Quantum in Copenhagen, Denmark, in late 2023 to support DIANA,” he pointed out.

“The decision to base this facility in Denmark is likely due to the Danish Government’s proactive engagement with the quantum sector via both academia and industry, with Denmark having published its own ‘National Strategy on Quantum Technology’ document and allocated €161m ($171m) in funding between 2024-2027 to support the domestic quantum ecosystem.”