People celebrate military procession on Algeria’s Independence Day, 5 July 2022. Credit: Shutterstock/Saad-Bakhouche.

Algeria’s defence spending has more than doubled in the last four years and GlobalData projects this growth to steady in the coming decade.

This decision is made largely in response to numerous coups deposing democratically elected governments across the Sahel region, a troubled and arid strip of Africa from Mauritania to the Red Sea.

Burkina Faso, Chad, Gabon, Guinea, Mali, Niger and Sudan have all fallen to internal crises since 2020, creating a belt of unstable countries along Algeria’s southern frontiers. This instability offers fertile ground for the growth of radicalism – a enduring problem that has plagued the region, and to which Algeria is no stranger.

A man walks between burnt huts in what was a camp for displaced people of Faladie, Mali on 28 April 2020. Credit: Council on Foreign Relations via Getty Images.

With more than 1,300 kilometres of shared borders along which local communities maintain close ties, Algeria and Mali have numerous links.

Going far beyond a simple co-existence, Algiers regards Mali as vital to its geostrategic interests. Given the geographic and ethnic continuity across their respective territories, instability on one side of the border can have direct implications on the other.

Considering “the north of Mali as its natural backyard”, the potential domestic implications of Northern Malian Tuareg irredentism have been a longstanding source of concern for Algeria.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital Tick here to opt out of curated industry news, reports, and event updates from Airforce Technology. Submit and download Visit our Privacy Policy for more information about our services, how we may use, process and share your personal data, including information of your rights in respect of your personal data and how you can unsubscribe from future marketing communications. Our services are intended for corporate subscribers and you warrant that the email address submitted is your corporate email address.

Over the years, Algeria has been involved in the Malian conflict by playing mediating roles among different parties. Accordingly, Algeria may seek to strengthen this presence by sending troops, at the very least, to the north of Mali to observe developments there and stop terrorist organisations from expanding their influence, especially if France decides to reduce its forces in the Sahel.

Algerian defence budget growth

Algeria’s defence spending more than doubled, stretching from $9.7bn in 2020 to $21bn in 2024, exhibiting a remarkable compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 21.3%.

Looking forward, over the forecast period of 2025–29, defence expenditure is anticipated to increase from $21.5bn in 2025 to $23.2bn in 2029, reflecting a CAGR of 1.8%. Concurrently, the acquisition component of defence expenditure is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of 1.6% during 2025–29. The country is projected to cumulatively spend $111.9bn over 2025–29.

As a percentage of GDP, the country’s defence expenditure is anticipated to average 9.6% assuming the percentage of GDP will remain constant over 2025–29, compared to the historic-period average of 6.4% over 2020–24.

Russia, Algeria and the Sahel

Currently, Russia has consolidated a 20-year-old partnership with Algeria defined by economic cooperation and arms trade.

Between 2016 and 2023, Russia made up 61.3% of Algeria’s military imports, worth $5.8bn, compared to US trade worth 0.1%, or $1.1m worth of equipment. In that spirit, Algeria is in the process of procuring 14 Sukhoi 57 Felon fighter aircraft in a $2bn deal signed in 2019.

This aircraft is a fifth-generation, stealth, multi-role jet developed by United Aircraft – a part of the state-owned defence company Rostec – to destroy various land, airborne and maritime targets. This will provide substantial aerial superiority in its airspace should instability from its southern neighbours pour over the border.

However, Algeria ought to be wary of its Russian defence contracts as Russia continues to mobilise its economy on a more intense war footing against Ukraine, which will not free up its industry to deliver sales to the Global South.

Su-57 Felon. Credit: Wikimedia Commons via Airforce Technology.

Russia’s foreign policy is to double down on its relations with countries in what has been dubbed rather loosely with the troublesome label, the ‘Global South’.

Essentially, this is a vast region of the world understood to have a relatively low level of economic and industrial development, located south of a more economically vibrant Global North.

Algeria and the Sahel are integral to Russia’s policy to not only exploit Western missteps in the Global South, but also to demonstrate that the country is not out of favour with the rest of the world.

People in Niger wave Russian flag (left) and Niger flag (right) during the coup. Credit: Bloomberg via Getty Images.

The Washington security research group the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace identifies a disruptive geopolitical motivation behind Russia’s influence in the Sahel:

“Its presence delivers good publicity that undermines Western attempts to isolate Russia.

“To be sure, Russia’s track record is mixed. It has had most success in internationally isolated and deeply troubled Sahelian states, and it has struggled to make inroads in several African democracies,” except for Algeria, which continues to prosper.

“Nevertheless, Moscow has proven that it knows how to take advantage of governance shortfalls, instability, and security vacuums in Africa.”