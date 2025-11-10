TREX will offer mission-critical ISR capabilities like signal processing technologies and specialised communications networks. Credit: PeopleImages/Shutterstock.com.

iGov Technologies has secured a position on the US Special Operations Command’s (USSOCOM) Targeted Requirement Execution (TREX) contract, valued at $2.39bn.

The multi-award indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity (IDIQ) programme supports USSOCOM operations globally from its MacDill Air Force Base headquarters in Tampa, Florida.

Designed to deliver intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) capabilities, the TREX contract enables the procurement of a wide range of equipment and services. These include system integration, hardware modifications, signal processing technologies, specialised communications networks, and other ISR solutions.

iGov Technologies president and chief operating officer Mike Tyrrell said: “We are extremely proud of what our team has accomplished under TREX. This award reaffirms our commitment to delivering cutting-edge technologies and agile support for our special operations forces in the most demanding environments.”

iGov Technologies, which has participated in the TREX programme since 2020, is one of four companies selected for this contract, alongside Barbaricum, NexTech Solutions, and Management Services Group.

Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, iGov Technologies carries out research and development, systems and software engineering, integration, logistics, and sustainment services for its customers.

The company’s contract portfolio includes NASA SEWP V, US Marine Corps Combat Operations Centers (COC), SPAWAR ISR MAC, Department of Homeland Security First Source II and others.

The latest contract covers seven one-year ordering periods and utilises both fixed-firm-price and cost-reimbursable contracting structures, based on project requirements.

Work under the TREX contract will commence on 16 October 2025 and continue through to 15 October 2032.

iGov Technologies business development senior vice president Chuck Reiche said: “This programme requires disciplined execution and seamless collaboration. We’ve consistently demonstrated our ability to deliver under pressure and are excited to continue supporting the mission with excellence and innovation.”

