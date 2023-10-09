A screengrab from an IDF post on social media purportedly showing multiple airstrikes taking place in the Gaza Strip, dated 9 October. Credit: IDF via X

The early response from Israel to Hamas’ extensive incursions into Israel over the weekend 7 October, which has resulted in the deaths of more than 700 Israeli’s and other nationals, has seen its military focus on the utilisation of air assets to strike at known and opportune targets in the neighbouring Gaza Strip enclave.

Beginning in the morning of 7 October, the Hamas militant organisation conducted a series of raids into Israel, with widespread reports of indiscriminate killings or kidnappings of hundreds of civilians, as well as an unknown number of Israeli soldiers. Kidnapped Israeli’s have reportedly been taken across Israel’s border with Gaza, with their exact whereabouts unknown.

Apparently caught off guard, the Israeli Defense Force has since been attempting to catch up and match the operational tempo of Hamas fighters. Hamas’ incursions began on the 50th anniversary of the start of the Yom Kippur war, which saw a coalition of Arab nations unsuccessfully attempt to invade Israel.

While ground operations continue inside Israel to find and eliminate Hamas fighters still at large, the country’s Air Force has been tasked with degrading Hamas’ military infrastructure, along with other Islamist groups operating in the Gaza Strip, such as Islamic Jihad.

According to an IDF statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, between Saturday (7 October) and Monday morning (9 October), over 1,200 targets were hit by Israeli aircraft across the Gaza Strip, including weapons storage and manufacturing sites, command and control centers, rocket launchers and more.

Air strikes on 9 October were carried out against a range of targets, including a “weapons compound” and an “entry point to an underground terror tunnel in the Gaza Strip”, purportedly used by “senior operatives of the Hamas terrorist organisation”.

How well do you really know your competitors? Access the most comprehensive Company Profiles on the market, powered by GlobalData. Save hours of research. Gain competitive edge. View profiles in store Company Profile – free sample Thank you! Your download email will arrive shortly Not ready to buy yet? Download a free sample We are confident about the unique quality of our Company Profiles. However, we want you to make the most beneficial decision for your business, so we offer a free sample that you can download by submitting the below form By GlobalData Submit Country * UK USA Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bonaire, Sint Eustatius and Saba Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Democratic Republic of the Congo Cook Islands Costa Rica Côte d"Ivoire Croatia Cuba Curaçao Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-Bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and McDonald Islands Holy See Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati North Korea South Korea Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia Moldova Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Réunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania Thailand Timor-Leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates US Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Vietnam British Virgin Islands US Virgin Islands Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Kosovo Industry * Academia & Education Aerospace, Defense & Security Agriculture Asset Management Automotive Banking & Payments Chemicals Construction Consumer Foodservice Government, trade bodies and NGOs Health & Fitness Hospitals & Healthcare HR, Staffing & Recruitment Insurance Investment Banking Legal Services Management Consulting Marketing & Advertising Media & Publishing Medical Devices Mining Oil & Gas Packaging Pharmaceuticals Power & Utilities Private Equity Real Estate Retail Sport Technology Telecom Transportation & Logistics Travel, Tourism & Hospitality Venture Capital I consent to GlobalData UK Limited collecting my details provided via this form in accordance with the privacy policy Submit and download

In addition, an “operational command centre belonging to Islamic Jihad”, which the IDF was located inside a mosque in the Zeitan neighbourhood, and another Hamas command centre in Khan Younis, were struck by Israeli fighter jets. The locating of sites of military significance by Hamas inside civilian areas in the Gaza Strip was “deliberate”, the IDF stated.

Also, on the morning of 9 October, the IDF said that an aircraft struck a vehicle belonging to the Hamas that approached the security fence in the Gaza Strip travelling towards Israeli territory.

In the hours since, Israeli airstrikes have continued on Gaza, with the IDF reporting that rockets fired from Gaza targetted Ashkelon.

A freelance contributor to Army Technology, Joe Charlaff, also reported sirens sounding in Jerusalem, as rockets attacks from Hamas operating in the Gaza Strip continue.

By the evening of 9 October, the IDF stated that it had “doubled” the number of the 1,200 airstrikes carried out in the first 48 hours of operations, indicating that up to 2,500 strikes had been conducted on targets in the Gaza Strip.

Israel now engaged in “war” with Hamas

In a video posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, in the afternoon of 9 October, IDF spokesperson Major Doron Spielman said that the IDF was “now engaged in a war with Hamas terrorists”.

In the same timeframe, the IDF stated on X that it had “neutralised a number of terrorist infiltrators” who had crossed the Lebanon border into Israel. The IDF’s Homefront Command has since commanded Israeli citizens living near the country’s border with Lebanon to “remain in their homes”.

Large tracts of Lebanon are controlled by the Hezbollah militant organisation. Both Hamas and Hezbollah have strong links to Iran and are actively supported by the regime in Tehran.

It should be noted that the UK maintains a small presence of military personnel in Lebanon through the UNIFIL mission, where it is assisting the civilian government with security programmes.

Additional reporting by Joe Charlaff