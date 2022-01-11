Idaho ANG A-10 Thunderbolt IIs train with USMC F-35Bs

A-10 Thunderbolt II pilots with the 190th Fighter Squadron, Idaho Air National Guard, train with F-35 Lightning II pilots from the U.S. Marines, VMFA 225, at Gowen Field in Idaho. Credit: US Air National Guard photo by Staff Sgt. Mercedee Wilds.

The Idaho Air National Guard (ANG) in the US has conducted an integration and training exercise with Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225 at Gowen Field in Idaho.

Pilots of the A-10 Thunderbolt II aircraft from the 124th Fighter Wing’s 190th Fighter Squadron (FS), the Idaho ANG trained alongside F-35 Lightning II pilots from the VMFA 225.

Four F-35B fighters were deployed for the training.

190th FS operations director lieutenant colonel Mike Hampton said: “The F-35B is a fifth-generation fighter and the Marine Corps version of the Joint Strike Fighter, which utilises short take-off vertical landing.

Related

“It can take-off and land vertically on boats or short, unconventional type airstrips and is unparalleled in its ability to identify, locate and destroy the most modern air defences on the battlefield.”

According to the US Air Force (USAF), integrating and training with different generation airframes offers essential lessons in enhancing combat readiness and working together in future conflicts.

The training focused on each airframe’s strengths and offered an opportunity for the two services to fight together.

124th FW commander colonel Chad Kornberg said: “Training with other units is a critical component to our wing maintaining combat readiness.

“We typically operate in a joint combat environment, working hand-in-hand with other services, and this training is imperative to prepare our pilots for combat operations.”

Data, insights and analysis delivered to you View all newsletters By the Airforce Technology team Sign up to our newsletters Sign up here