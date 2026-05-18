ICEYE delivered Poland’s sovereign radar satellite reconnaissance system in less than 12 months. Credit: ICEYE/PRNewswire.

ICEYE has delivered the MikroSAR radar satellite reconnaissance system to the Polish Armed Forces in less than a year after signing the contract.

This delivery is the fastest operational satellite programme implementation in the world, and one of the quickest procurement completions in the history of the Polish military, ICEYE stated in a release on 15 May 2026.

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The contract, valued at approximately €200m ($232m), was signed in May 2025.

Since then, ICEYE constructed, launched, and handed over four synthetic aperture radar (SAR) satellites.

The company provided the main system and space segment, while Wojskowe Zakłady Łączności Nr 1, which is part of the Polish Armaments Group (PGZ), supplied the ground infrastructure and mobile support.

All elements of the system underwent qualification testing to confirm they met the technical and operational standards required by the Polish military.

The satellite system enables the Polish Armed Forces to conduct independent satellite reconnaissance, acquiring imagery globally at any time and in any weather conditions.

Each satellite in the network is equipped with a synthetic aperture radar (SAR) that emits microwave pulses and produces images with resolution up to 25cm.

The system supports a range of operating modes, from broad-area monitoring, such as border and maritime surveillance, to detailed imaging of targeted locations, providing information for both strategic and tactical operations.

ICEYE CEO and co-founder Rafał Modrzewski said: “We are proud to provide the Polish Armed Forces with a capability that strengthens their reconnaissance capacity and adds a new, space-based dimension to operations.

“Reaching operational readiness within one year of contract signing sets a new global benchmark. I believe that what we have achieved together in Poland can serve as an example for all of Europe – proof that ambitious space programs can be delivered on our own terms, to our own standards, and at the right pace.”

The delivery enabled Poland to establish sovereign space intelligence capabilities in under 12 months.

The Geospatial Reconnaissance and Satellite Services Agency (ARGUS), established by the Ministry of Defence in 2024, has assumed operational control of the satellite reconnaissance system, originally called MikroSAR.

Following a public naming competition organised by ARGUS in late 2025, the system is now officially known as the Polish SAR Intelligence System (POLSARIS).

Poland Deputy Prime Minister and National Defence Minister Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz said: “The handover of the POLSARIS satellite radar reconnaissance system to the Polish Armed Forces marks another important step in developing Poland’s modern intelligence-gathering capabilities.”