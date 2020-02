Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI) has signed a strategic collaboration memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Indian companies Hindustan Aeronautics (HAL) and Dynamatic Technologies (DTL) to focus on unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).

The MoU will reflect IAI’s existing UAV capabilities over the years and would promote the production of Indian UAVs, in line with the government’s ‘Make in India’ policy.

Under the partnership, the Indian companies will implement solutions for local customers based on their specific technologies and requirements.

Israel Aerospace Industries Military Aircraft Group executive vice-president and general manager Moshe Levy said: “We are delighted to sign the strategic agreement with our partners, HAL and DTL.

“India is an important strategic partner for UAVs and I’m confident the combination of IAI’s extensive experience and the technological capabilities of HAL and DTL will lead to significant advancements in the field.”



The collaboration will focus on the sharing of new technologies for upgrading UAV capabilities and provide advanced systems that comprise integrated local technologies to Indian customers.

Additionally, IAI signed an MoU with Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics (BEL) for establishing a centre to provide product lifecycle support, including repair and maintenance services for the air-defence systems in the country.

The Indian airforce, navy and army will get the required technical and maintenance support from the centre.

As part of the collaboration, the synergetic capabilities of IAI and BEL will be leveraged.

Bharat Electronics Marketing director Anandi Ramalingam said: “BEL provides comprehensive product lifecycle support solutions for the products and systems delivered by BEL to the defence customers.

“The collaboration with IAI and establishment of a new centre to offer repair and maintenance services will enhance BEL’s service offerings and help to provide an immediate and optimised maintenance solution for the air defence systems.”