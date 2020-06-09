IAF develops rescue POD to evacuate patients during Covid-19

Sign up here for GlobalData's free bi-weekly Covid-19 report on the latest information your industry needs to know.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has designed and developed an Airborne Rescue POD for Isolated Transportation (ARPIT) to evacuate patients from remote areas during the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic.

The vehicle is an economical mode of transport to rescue critical patients with infectious diseases such as Covid-19 from high altitude area, isolated and remote locations.

The evacuation pod prevents the further spread of the infection from one patient to another.



PTI quoted the IAF as saying: “The isolation system has a suitable number of air exchanges, integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation for an intubated patient.”

The IAF further added that the system has a suitable number of air exchanges, integration of medical monitoring instruments, and ventilation for an intubated patient.

When operational, the pod generates constant negative pressure in the isolation chamber. This prevents the spread of infection risk to air crew, ground crew and health care workers involved in air transportation.

Last month, the IAF operationalised its second squadron of the Tejas light combat aircraft (LCA) at Sulur airbase near Coimbatore in the state of Tamil Nadu.

According to local media reports, the Number 18 Squadron, codenamed Flying Bullets, was to feature Tejas aircraft in the Final Operational Configuration. Initially, it included one aircraft, while additional units to be added gradually.

In April this year, IAF’s transport aircraft landed at Lengpui Airport in Mizoram with 22t of medical supplies to combat Covid-19. They were airlifted for the governments of Mizoram and Meghalaya.

About 600t of medical equipment and support material were transported by the IAF to date.