The IAF’s contingent has already departed from Air Force Station Jamnagar to take part in Exercise Cobra Warrior in the UK. Credit: Indian Ministry of Defence/Press Information Bureau/Government of India.

Around 145 personnel from the Indian Air Force (IAF) have been deployed to take part in the multinational exercise Cobra Warrior 2023 in the UK.

This information was shared by the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) in a media release on 26 February.

The latest iteration of Cobra Warrior is being held between 6 and 24 March at the Royal Air Force’s Waddington Air Force Base in Lincolnshire, UK.

The participating air assets and contingent have already departed from Air Force Station Jamnagar in Gujarat, India.

The deployed assets from the IAF include two C-17 Globemaster III strategic airlift transport aircraft, five Mirage 2000 fighter jets, and one Ilyushin Il-78 in-flight refuelling tanker aircraft.

Apart from India, the exercise will involve the participation of aircraft and forces from the US, Sweden, South Africa, Finland and Singapore.

The exercise will allow the participating air forces to practise and learn through diverse fighter aircraft engagements, as well as exchange each other’s best operational practices and tactics.

In a separate announcement on 25 February, the MoD revealed that the IAF is participating in another multilateral exercise, named Desert Flag VIII, which has already commenced in the UAE.

An IAF’s contingent comprising 110 aircrew members, along with different aircraft, has been deployed to the Al Dhafra airbase in the UAE for this exercise.

Participating aircraft from India include two C-17 Globemaster III and five light combat aircraft (LCA) Tejas.

This also marks the first time LCA Tejas will operate outside of India for an international exercise.

Scheduled to be held between 27 February and 17 March, the exercise further involves the participation of forces from the UAE, Spain, Australia, the UK, the Republic of Korea, the US, Bahrain, Morocco, Kuwait and France.