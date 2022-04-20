IAF conducts live-firing of Brahmos missile from Su-30MKI aircraft

IAF test-fires supersonic missile Brahmos. Credit: Indian Ministry of Defence/commons.wikimedia.org.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has successfully conducted a live firing of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile on the Eastern seaboard.

During the test, the air launched Brahmos was released from the IAF’s Sukhoi Su-30MKI twinjet multi-role fighter aircraft.

The IAF collaborated with the Indian Navy for the launch.

With the joint contribution of the IAF and Navy, the missile achieved a direct hit on the target, comprising a decommissioned Indian Navy ship.

Related

The IAF said in a tweet: “Today on the Eastern seaboard, #IAF undertook live firing of #BrahMos missile from a Su30 MkI aircraft. The missile achieved a direct hit on the target, a decommissioned #IndianNavy ship. The mission was undertaken in close coordination with @indiannavy.”

The successful live firing validated the long-range strike capabilities of Brahmos.

The supersonic cruise missile, Brahmos, is a two-stage missile and has a speed of up to Mach 3 and a flight range of up to 290km.

The missile was developed by Brahmos Aerospace, a joint venture of NPO Mashinostroeyenia, Russia and the Indian Defence Research and Development Organisation.

It can be launched from ships, submarines and aircraft, as well as from the land.

Separately, the Indian Navy conducted BrahMos firing from its guided-missile destroyer INS Delhi (D61).

Indian Navy spokesperson said in a tweet: “Successful maiden #BrahMos firing by #INSDelhi from an upgraded modular launcher once again demonstrated long range strike capability of Brahmos along with validation of integrated Network Centric Operations from frontline platforms.”

Recently, the Indian Ministry of Defence (MoD) also test-fired an enhanced variant of Brahmos from the Integrated Test Range (ITR) in Chandipur, Odisha.