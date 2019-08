The Indian Air Force (IAF) has received a C-17 Globemaster III military transport aircraft from Boeing.

The aircraft is the 11th C-17 delivered by Boeing to the IAF.

In a statement on Twitter, Boeing India wrote: “The C-17 fleet is vital to IAF’s military airlift and humanitarian mission capabilities. India is the largest operator of the C-17 internationally.”

Designed to operate in austere airfields and in all weather conditions, the C-17 high-wing, four-engine, T-tailed aircraft will be used to transport large equipment, supplies and troops.



The aircraft can fly long distances of 2,400nm and will be used in support of military, humanitarian and peacekeeping missions.



The C-17 Globemaster has the ability to carry a payload of 160,000lb and refuel during flight.

Based at Hindon Air Force Station in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh, the aircraft can take off from a 7,600ft airfield.

Through a deal with the US Government in 2011, India agreed to procure ten C-17 airlifters from Boeing.

The IAF received the first C-17 as part of a foreign military sales contract in June 2013.

The contract involved an option to acquire six more aircraft in addition to the ten sanctioned originally.

Last year, the Indian Government cleared the purchase of three additional C-17s.

Boeing was quoted by the Press Trust of India (PTI) as saying: “The C-17 fleet has maintained high serviceability rates since its induction. Boeing is responsible for maintenance, field-support services, modifications and upgrades, technical manual support and logistics engineering services.

“With this delivery, there are 275 operable Boeing-built C-17s around the globe. Boeing plans to sustain them to ensure they meet the mission at hand.”

Last month, the US cleared follow-on support for India’s C-17 Globemaster III aircraft sustainment.

The $670m sale package includes spares and repair parts, personnel training and equipment.