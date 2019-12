The Hungarian Air Force has received a complete Deployable Maintenance Facility (DAM) solution from Saab for improved aircraft maintenance capabilities.

Saab delivered the mobile DAM system under a contract secured from the Hungarian Ministry of Defence in December last year.

The solution was delivered during a ceremony at Pápa, Hungary, on 5 December.

According to Saab, the solution is capable of providing maintenance capability equivalent to that offered by stationary maintenance system.

Saab senior vice-president and support and services head: “This is an important milestone for Saab as it marks the first order of a complete DAM solution.



“It is a proof of our continued capability to deliver support solutions allowing airforces to combine operational availability with cost efficiency.”

DAM will support Hungary’s fleet of 14 Gripen C/D fighter aircraft. The Hungarian Air Force is operating the aircraft on a lease-purchase deal with Sweden.

Saab said: “DAM will provide an increased level of flexibility and reduce their dependency on stationary infrastructure for maintenance and protection of their Gripen fleet.”

The solution will provide the airforce with a rapidly deployable capability to sustain operations both within the country and overseas.

DAM has a low logistic footprint and can be transported by land, air or sea.

It includes a first-line maintenance hangar for providing docking to the maintenance containers.

The container system is a modular solution that offers main base maintenance workshop capacity to ensure aircraft availability to deployed forces.