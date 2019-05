The Hungarian Air Force has selected a solution designed and delivered by Thales to improve the tactical training of attack helicopter aircrews.

Thales’ Helicopter Mission Trainer (HMT) is being used to train its Mi-24 attack helicopter and Mi-17 transport helicopter aircrews for Nato-led collective and tactical missions.

The HMT trainer was procured by Hungary last year and joined the service earlier this year.

In addition to Hungary, the trainer is in service with French Army Light Aviation. It allows pilots to acquire and develop the tactical skills required to perform collective operational missions and be mission-ready.



Using the solution, Hungarian Air Force crews can train collectively in a range of tactical scenarios, including combat search and rescue, air, land and naval operations or even command insertion / extraction.



The HMT trainer is designed to support individual pilot and commander training, as well as training of the entire aircrew for collective operations.

In a statement, Thales said: “Thanks to the system’s innovative design, each trainee station is fully reconfigurable to simulate different multirole helicopter types, with pilot and co-pilot in side-by-side position or attack helicopters with front-behind layout.”

Thales’ trainer is equipped with virtual reality gunner stations to allow rear aircrew members to take part in collective training.

In addition, the solution features relevant tools to enable mission debriefing and analysis following the training.

The company noted that the HMT trainer offers the ability to interconnect with other systems as part of broader combined arms training.

The HMT trainer’s virtual environment uses the ThalesView image generator and the company’s Computer-Generated Forces (CGF) Artificial Intelligence software suite.

These technologies allow smart animation of multiple virtual entities to create multiple training scenarios.

In April last year, the Senegalese Armed Forces chose the Thales solution to train Mi-35 attack helicopter and Mi-17 transport helicopter aircrews for collective and tactical operations.