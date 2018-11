India-based Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has successfully commenced the spin testing phase of its Hindustan Turbo Trainer 40 (HTT 40) basic training aircraft.

Developed for use by the Indian Air Force (IAF), the HTT 40 trainer began its maiden spin testing with two turn spin and subsequent recovery using the appropriate controls.

Stall testing on the aircraft has already been completed by the company.



Carried out by the company’s Aircraft Research and Design Centre, spin testing was conducted following an extensive wind tunnel testing and mathematical model analyses of the basic training jet in order to fully test the spin characteristics of the aircraft.

HAL Engineering and Research & Development director Arup Chatterjee said that the preliminary services qualitative requirements test points have been successfully met during the test.

“The HTT 40 will be primarily deployed for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close-formation flights, while performing other secondary missions.”

The spin completion is the last stage that needs to be completed before the aircraft enters into service with the IAF.

In August 2013, the project started its detailed design with internal funding, having reached the spin tests phase in just over five years.

The Indian Defence Acquisition Council (DAC) has granted approval for the acquisition of 70 units of the basic trainer aircraft from HAL.

Production clearance for the aircraft is expected to be attained by the end of this year.

Designed to replace the IAF’s ageing fleet of HAL HPT-32 Deepak training aircraft, the HTT 40 will be primarily deployed for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying and close-formation flights, while performing other secondary missions such as navigation and night-flying.

The HAL aircraft carried out its first flight in May 2016.