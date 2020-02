Technology company Honeywell is set to deliver a new Primus Epic 2.0 cockpit upgrade for Leonardo’s AW139 helicopters.

The Primus Epic 2.0 Phase 8 upgrade will introduce a range of features that improve safety for various missions and conditions and offer improved maps and situational awareness at night and in marginal weather.

Leonardo Helicopter Division marketing vice-president Paul De Jonge said: “Since its first certification, our AW139 platform has been supported by the latest Honeywell software technology.

“With Honeywell’s Primus Epic 2.0 upgrade, we continue to stay ahead of the industry by enabling pilots to fly a variety of challenging approaches. We continue to support several helicopter-specific missions, be it corporate VIP transport, emergency medical services, oil and gas, or search and rescue operations, with increased levels of safety.”

The upgrade includes SmartView synthetic vision system feature that is usable all the way down into the hover.



It also helps pilots navigate during low-visibility conditions and challenging missions that can include steep 9° descents into landing areas in challenging approaches.

Additionally, the iNAV map visual interface with easy-to-use displays and an improved Cursor Control Device will make map manipulation and menu navigation quicker.

Honeywell Aerospace Cockpit Systems vice-president and general manager Mike Ingram said: “Technology innovations are crucial to reducing pilot workload and making flights safer for crew and passengers.

“With the Epic 2.0 Phase 8 upgrade, AW139 pilots will not only reduce the time and cost of some operations, especially those in weather and around challenging terrain, they will also experience some of the best safety features available anywhere in the helicopter market.”

Furthermore, the Phase 8 upgrade increases connectivity capabilities, with wireless data loading, which pilots can use to access data at high speeds remotely without a hardwire connection.

They will also be able to transfer flight plans wirelessly and accelerate preflight actions.