Honeywell will supply the engines for Germany’s new fleet of CH-47F heavy-lift helicopters. Credit: US DoD

US defence supplier Honeywell announced that it will supply 105 T55-GA-714A engines to support Germany’s procurement of new CH-47F Chinook aircraft, with Berlin announcing in mid-2023 the selection of the US aircraft as the winner of its rotary heavy-lift programme.

Germany’s announced in May last year it had opted to acquire 60 CH-47F Block II Chinook heavy-lift helicopters in a Foreign Military Sale deal worth around $8.5bn. The package was to include T-55-GA-714A engines, AN/AAR-57 Common Missile Warning Systems, AN/ARC-231A Communications Security radios, and other equipment.

Over 1,000 CH-47 helicopters powered by T55s are currently operated by militaries and civil aviation entities around the world. Honeywell’s T55-GA-714A engine configuration produces nearly 5,000-shaft horsepower, providing Chinook speeds of up to 170kts.

Honeywell first delivered the T55 engine to the U.S. Army in 1961 at 2,200 shaft horsepower for the CH-47A helicopter. The order and supply of the T55 engines for the German military is managed through the office of US Army Foreign Military Sales.

According to GlobalData’s Germany Defence Market 2022-2027 report, Boeing will provide the CH-47F to replace the ageing CH-53G helicopters in service. First deliveries are expected to be made in 2026, with deliveries estimated to end by 2036.

The Chinook platform is widely operated by US and Nato countries, as well as operators in the Middle East, with the spiral development of the platform enabling generations of operators to be developed since it first entered service.

Germany’s fellow European and Nato partner the UK operates a large fleet of 55 Chinooks and is currently debating whether to complete the acquisition of 14 of the largest ‘ER’ variants.