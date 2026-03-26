Honeywell delivers critical capabilities to American and allied forces. Credit: © Honeywell International Inc.

Honeywell has signed a supplier framework agreement with the US Department of War (DoW) to scale up manufacturing of critical components for America’s munitions stockpile.

The contract involves a $500m multi-year investment, which will be used to enhance Honeywell’s manufacturing capacity for key products.

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The agreement requires Honeywell Aerospace to boost output of navigation systems, Assure electronic control and actuation systems, and electronic warfare (EW) solutions.

These technologies are utilised in a variety of military platforms, including munitions, missiles and intelligence operations.

Honeywell’s navigation systems are deployed globally on precision munition platforms across aerospace, defence and industrial sectors, while the Assure systems provide electronic control and actuation for interceptor, tactical, and other strategic missiles.

The company’s electronic warfare solutions support functions on US military aircraft, the Surface Electronic Warfare Improvement Program, Advanced Medium-Range Air-to-Air Missile (AMRAAM) missiles and intelligence domains.

Honeywell Aerospace president and CEO Jim Currier said: “Honeywell Aerospace is proud to embrace the challenge and meet this urgent need. Our commercial operating system enables us to invest in advanced technologies and manufacture at scale and speed, delivering a substantial and enduring benefit to the customer and taxpayers.”

The agreement follows the DoW’s Acquisition Transformation Strategy, which focuses on working directly with important suppliers to expand production capacity throughout the supply network.

This method aims to build an industrial base that can quickly and effectively supply equipment to US armed forces as required.

Under Secretary of War for Acquisition and Sustainment Michael Duffey said: “Our strategy is to provide the long-term demand signals that unlock private investment, and this half-billion-dollar commitment from Honeywell Aerospace demonstrates we are succeeding.”

In July last year, the DoW Defense Innovation Unit (DIU) selected Honeywell to take part in the Transition of Quantum Sensing (TQS) programme.