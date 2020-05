Hensoldt is set to modernise the German Air Force’s 90 Tornado fighter aircraft with its Mode 5-capable LTR 400 transponder.

Hensoldt received an initial order for the delivery of 42 devices from Panavia Aircraft, which is the industrial consortium for the development of the Tornado aircraft.

The order will also include the conversion of more than 100 platforms of the German Armed Forces.

Additional qualifications needed for the LTR 400 transponder system to be installed on the German Tornado concluded in October last year, following which the relevant documents were handed over to Airbus Defence and Space (ADS).

Later in the same year, test flights were carried out by ADS in Manching. The performance requirements for the IFF system, as per military technical service, were verified.



Based on automated electronic signals, IFF technology will ensure that armed forces can identify friends and potential threats by using the signal when contacted.

All Nato countries are mandated to migrate to the new Mode 5 standard IFF.

Using advanced cryptographic techniques, the new mode protects systems from electronic interference from the enemy.

It is a significant feature, ensuring safety of troops during exercises and missions conducted by multiple units. This makes coordination between the units more secure and reliable.

Currently, the flying platforms of German airforce and army are permitted to use the LTR 400 transponder, which is in service with all Airbus military helicopters.

In July last year, Hensoldt delivered the seventeenth Aerodrome Surveillance Radar, Series (ASR-S) radar to the German procurement authority BAAINBw and the Air Mobility Training Centre in Celle-Wietzenbruch.