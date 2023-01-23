Hensoldt has already successfully tested a communications intelligence demonstrator on board a GFD GmbH Learjet test aircraft. Credit: GFD GmbH/Hensoldt.

German sensor solutions provider Hensoldt has secured a contract for testing and equipping signals intelligence (SIGINT) capability for German military’s Eurodrone uncrewed aerial system (UAS).

Valued at approximately €15m, the contract has been awarded by Germany’s Federal Office of Bundeswehr Equipment, Information Technology and In-Service Support (BAAINBw).

As part of the new award, the company is working to develop a sensor technology that can be integrated into a pod demonstrator to provide SIGINT capability for the German Armed Forces’ Eurodrone UAS.

Hensoldt Spectrum Dominance & Airborne Solutions Division head Christoph Ruffner said: “From our experience with other SIGINT projects and our own technology programmes, we are in a position to offer a flexible SIGINT solution for the Eurodrone that can be integrated into a pod but can also be used networked with other platforms.

“In addition to sensor suite itself, Hensoldt is also developing a system architecture for integrating SIGINT capability into the future mission system of Eurodrone as part of this contract.”

Hensoldt’s sensor technology that can be used for reconnaissance of radio and radar signals is based on several latest technologies, including digitisation, electronic beam steering and metallic 3D printing.

With these technologies, SIGINT equipment can be incorporated into a compact pod system, allowing easy integration of SIGINT capability with different air assets. It can also be configured for sea and land platforms.

Such technologies have already been used by the company to develop its Kalaetron family of products, equipped with several self-protection and SIGINT solutions currently in service with the German Armed Forces.

A global contract for procuring Eurodrone UAS was signed between Airbus and Organisation for Joint Armament Co-operation, on behalf of France, Germany, Italy and Spain.