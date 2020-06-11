Hensoldt conducts first flight of new airborne surveillance radar

Hensoldt has conducted the first flight of its newly developed airborne multi-mission surveillance radar PrecISR 1000.

The flight campaign was conducted along with H3 Mission Systems in Tussenhausen-Mattsies, Germany.

During the week-long demonstration, the radar demonstrated and verified its integration and performance capabilities.

PrecISR 1000 generated high-quality reconnaissance data, including search and rescue (SAR) images.

According to the company, it took two months to complete aircraft modification, radar integration, testing and flight.



The PrecISR system uses its software-defined radar modes and electronic beam steering to virtually perform multiple tasks at the same time.

The compact design has the ability to detect, track and classify more than 1,000 objects.

Due to the external location of all radar related components, the airborne platform integration of PrecISR is simpler than other radars.

The radar system uses its target accuracy for surveillance in maritime and coastal areas.

Operating in spot mode, its ground surveillance capabilities include characterisation of fixed targets using Moving Target Indication (MTI), Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR).

It can be installed on board helicopters, unmanned aerial vehicles and fixed-wing mission aircraft.

The maritime targets are characterised through Maritime Inverse Synthetic Aperture Radar (ISAR) operation and Range Profiling.

Further, Hensoldt has secured an order to provide PrecISR1000 for installation on a Pilatus PC-12 special operations aircraft.

The delivery is expected to conclude this year.

Last month, Hensoldt was contracted to modernise the German Air Force’s 90 Tornado fighter aircraft with its Mode 5-capable LTR 400 transponder.