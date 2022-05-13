Hensel Phelps wins contract for F-35A facilities at Tyndall AFB

Zone 1 construction contract will support the F-35A Lightning II fleet at Tyndall Air Force Base, Florida, US. Credit: U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Tiffany Price.

Hensel Phelps has secured a $532m contract to support the US Air Force (USAF) F-35A Lightning II fleet at Tyndall Air Force Base (AFB), Florida.

The 11 projects under the contract will deliver flight line operations support for the aircraft, which will arrive at Tyndall AFB in September next year, reports Breanne Humphries.

The Zone 1 contract includes construction of a maintenance complex, a corrosion control facility, aircraft parking apron, group headquarters, hangers, aircraft support equipment storage and an F-35 flight simulator training facility.

Construction is expected to start late summer this year.

Awarded by the US Army Corps of Engineers (USACE), the contract is part of $604m investment for #BuildTyndallStrong effort.

Apart from USACE, the contract will also be supported by Natural Disaster Recovery (NDR) Division of the US Air Force (USAF) Civil Engineer Centre (AEC), part of USAF Installation and Mission Support Centre enterprise.

Together, the teams will support the 325th Fighter Wing’s (FW) F-35 programme for the Installation of the Future (IotF) at Tyndall AFB.

NDR division chief colonel Travis Leighton said: “The rebuild gives us the unique opportunity to reimagine how we accommodate the needs of the F-35 Leighton said.

“We’re leveraging cutting-edge technology to increase cybersecurity and perimeter defence, enhance base safety and equip Airmen to execute the missions of today and tomorrow.”

The Tyndall Programme Management Office of NDR division is currently handling over 40 new military construction projects across 12 zones, including the Zone 1 flight line facilities project.

USAF’s CEC is supporting the F-35 bed down since 2013 and has so far completed the work at several AFBs including Nevada AFB, Nellis AFB, Hill AFB, Utah.

It is also leading various construction projects at Eielson AFB, Luke AFB and Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England.