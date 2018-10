Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has partnered with Harris to provide its next-generation tactical communication waveforms for Harris radios to be used US troops.

Under the five-year deal, the Kratos RT Logic subsidiary has licensed its Common Data Link (CDL) waveforms for use on Harris nanoSVDL radios.

The radios are being developed under a single-award indefinite-delivery indefinite-quantity contract received by Harris from the US Air Force (USAF).



The $130m USAF award covered the development and delivery of handheld video data link radios designed to support video data links (VDL) and real-time intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) communications in congested and contested tactical environments.

“Fully integrated into the programmable radios, the Kratos CDL waveforms are capable of receiving and processing real-time ISR information and full-motion videos.”

Harris Department of Defense Sales vice-president Ryan McCarty said: “Kratos was selected as our partner because they proved operational use of the BE-CDL waveform as part of the USMC Secure CDL ISR radio and they have been providing verification of waveforms for all CDL radios through their CDL test set for several years.

“We are pleased to partner with Kratos on several Department of Defense (DoD) force modernisation efforts to provide high-performance handheld radios for the ground warfighter. Within 12-18 months, users will begin fielding the Harris / Kratos solutions, including both a next-generation handheld mission module and a standalone video data link radio.”

The data and video are transmitted from airborne platforms such as unmanned aerial vehicles to the troops on the ground, increasing interoperability and enabling the mobile network to connect ground, airborne and naval forces through multiple tactical host platforms.