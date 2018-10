US technology company Harris has been selected to develop and supply the next-generation integrated core processor (ICP) for the Lockheed Martin-built F-35 Lightning II joint strike fighter aircraft.

Once delivered, Lockheed will use the F-35 ICP to process data for the aircraft’s communications, electronic warfare, guidance and control system, cockpit, and helmet displays.

As part of the planned Technology Refresh 3 modernisation, the Harris system will help ensure that F-35 fighters are capable of addressing future threats.



The F-35 aircraft produced under Lot 15 will be integrated with the ICP. They are expected to be delivered from 2023.

The next-generation technology has been designed to help reduce unit cost by 75%, while facilitating 25 times increase in computing power for planned capability upgrades.

In addition, the ICP system will provide enhanced software stability, higher reliability and increased diagnostics resulting in decreased sustainment costs.

Lockheed Martin F-35 Programme vice-president and general manager Greg Ulmer said: “We are aggressively pursuing cost reduction across the F-35 enterprise and after conducting a thorough review and robust competition we’re confident the next generation Integrated Core Processor will reduce costs and deliver transformational capabilities for the warfighter.

“The next generation ICP for the F-35 will have positive benefits for all customers in terms of lifecycle cost, capability, reliability and more.”

Its open system architecture will provide the system with the flexibility to add, upgrade and update future capabilities.

Harris is also responsible for providing additional elements such as the panoramic cockpit display electronic unit and aircraft memory system under a contract awarded to the company last year.