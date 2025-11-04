Firehawk specialises in advanced energetics and rocket propulsion systems. Credit: Matveev Aleksandr/Shutterstock.com.

Hanwha Defense USA, a subsidiary of Hanwha Aerospace, has made an investment in Firehawk Aerospace, a Dallas, US-based company focused on energetics and propulsion.

The investment is aimed at advancing solid rocket motor technology, production, and integration by using Firehawk’s additive manufacturing capabilities and patented processes.

In addition, it will expedite 3D printed propellant manufacturing and rocket motor development as well as the delivery of missile systems with integrated capabilities.

This announcement follows a recent investment from Presto Tech Horizons (PTH), a fund formed by Presto Ventures and Czechoslovak Group (CSG).

It also comes after Firehawk obtained a $4m contract from AFWERX under the Tactical Funding Increase (TACFI) initiative.

This contract is designed to enhance the range capabilities of solid fuel rocket motors.

Hanwha Defense USA president Mike Smith said: “Hanwha is developing strategic partnerships and making strategic investments in US defence companies such as Firehawk, which is at the forefront of energetics and propulsion technology.

“Firehawk’s transformative approach to propulsion production redefines what is possible within the industry while directly addressing US supply chain challenges and modernising our military.”

In a separate announcement, Hanwha confirmed the appointment of Michael Coulter as President and CEO of Hanwha Defense USA.

Coulter previously served as president and CEO of both Hanwha Aerospace and Hanwha Global Defense (HGD).

In his new role, he will focus on strengthening the company’s partnerships within the US and supporting company growth across shipbuilding and defence markets.

Coulter will continue as a board member of Hanwha Aerospace, maintaining involvement in the company’s international strategy.

He will work with leaders in South Korea and other regions to further Hanwha’s development as an aerospace and defence enterprise operating across multiple markets.

