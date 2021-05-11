Two Hanscom AFB teams support Q-UGV prototypes testing at Tyndall

325th Security Forces Squadron operations support superintendent employs a Ghost Robotics built Q-UGV at Tyndall AFB. Credit: USAF / Airman 1st Class Anabel Del Valle.

The testing is being carried out at Tyndall AFB in Florida, US. The Q-UGVs are also referred to as ‘robotic dogs’.

In March, Hanscom AFB’s Force Protection and Special Programs teams delivered and integrated four Q-UGV prototypes at the 325th Security Forces Squadron.

These prototypes are fitted with advanced multi-directional, thermal, and infrared (IR) video capabilities that provide artificial intelligence (AI)-based threat detection.

Designed by Ghost Robotics, the Vision 60 model robots are fitted with 14 sensors. They are designed to operate in all kinds of terrains.

Currently, the Hanscom AFB teams are offering programme management, engineering support, contracting, and test and evaluation support to help determine the full range of capabilities of the robots.



The teams are also in the process of determining training requirements.

Special Programs Division programme manager Johanna Lewis noted that testing of the prototypes will continue through the fall at Tyndall AFB.

Lewis said: “It’s our responsibility to find out where the boundaries of these units are and if we can push those boundaries

“We need to determine the full scope of how well they work, and how easy they are to maintain. These units at Tyndall are the first to be deployed and installed, so we have to do our due diligence and thoroughly test them.”

The Q-UGV can capture a high-definition (HD) video stream and thermal imaging. It also comes with an IR configuration.

In January, the Ghost Robotics Vision 60 semi-autonomous robot dog demonstrated its capabilities to airmen at the USAF’s Scott AFB in Illinois.