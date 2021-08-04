India’s HAL completes spin certification flight testing for HTT-40

HAL HTT 40 at Aero India 2017. Credit: Arunjith Avaneendran via Wikipedia.

India’s state-owned aerospace and defence firm Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) has announced that its Hindustan Turbo Trainer-40 (HTT-40) aircraft has completed spin certification flight testing.

On its official Twitter account, HAL stated: “HTT-40 completes spin certification flight testing. It has already demonstrated ten turn spins and is ready for operational clearance.”

HAL received a request for proposal (RFP) from the Indian Air Force (IAF) in February.

The RFP was for the procurement of 70 HTT-40 basic trainer aircraft. It was issued at the country’s premier defence and aerospace show ‘Aero India 2021’.

This RFP includes an option for the IAF to procure 38 additional trainers.



The HTT-40 is a new basic training aircraft being developed by HAL for the Indian Air Force. The new aircraft will replace the ageing fleet of HAL HPT-32 Deepak trainers that are in service with the IAF.

This fixed-wing aircraft has a bubble canopy and a T-tail configuration, as well as a retractable tricycle landing gear system with a steerable nose wheel.

The aircraft will be primarily used for basic flight training, aerobatics, instrument flying, and close-formation flights, whereas its secondary roles will include navigation and night-flying.

The first prototype of the HTT-40 Trainer was rolled out from the Aircraft Research and Design Centre (ARDC) hangar in February 2016.

The HTT-40 trainer made its first flight in May 2016.

With a maximum take-off weight of 2,800kg, the trainer can be configured to carry a gun, rockets and bombs to perform light combat and counter-insurgency missions.