Gulfstream delivers modified G550 aircraft to Israeli Air Force

Gulfstream Aerospace has delivered a G550 aircraft to the Israeli Air Force, modified to conduct specialised mission-critical surveillance missions.

Engineers at Gulfstream designed the adjustments to the aircraft’s exterior and flight deck and the company’s production team built the surveillance platform as part of the aircraft’s modifications.

The updates were made at the company’s ‘dedicated special-missions modification facilities’ in Savannah, Georgia, US.

Gulfstream president Mark Burns said: “Israel has been a Gulfstream special-missions customer for many years, and we are grateful for their continued confidence in us.

“With unparalleled performance capabilities, our modified aircraft can fly the demanding missions governments and militaries conduct around the world.



“Combined with the exceptional reliability our platforms provide and the expertise of our dedicated teams, Gulfstream’s special-missions service is second to none.”

Powered by two Rolls-Royce engines, G550 can fly 12,501km (6,750nm) non-stop and can operate out of short-field, high-altitude airports.

The aircraft has enough space to accommodate and transport up to 19 passengers and still has the range to fly non-stop for more than 12 hours.

For more than five decades, Gulfstream has been producing special-mission aircraft.

The company has delivered more than 200 aircraft to governments and militaries of about 40 countries.

Gulfstream Customer Support also provides customised contractor logistics support for ‘special-missions customers’ worldwide.

Last December, the US State Department approved a possible $500m foreign military sale of two Gulfstream G550 aircraft, with associated capabilities and equipment, to Italy.